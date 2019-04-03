Kalank trailer launch: “It was FATE” quips Madhuri Dixit on working with Sanjay Dutt and other co-stars

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank trailer is out and it is all sorts of BRILLIANT. The movie has grand sets, powerful dialogues and intense story: everything that takes a period film to work. The trailer was unveiled today with all the leads and their director in attendance. While this is a multi-starrer, it is interesting to note that Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt have been paired after many decades! The two have had a tumultuous history off screen and therefore it was of great curiosity for fans to see them share screen space. While talking about the movie and her costars Madhuri said that it was FATE that brought them together.

She said, “It was fate. We were meant to work together. All these actors are great at what they do. Sanjay sir has always been great. These characters are really grounded and have great back stories. The kind of experiences they have had and the way the lives of all these characters are intertwined is really interesting.” Now we ought to believe the lady!

Kalank will be releasing on April 17 and it has Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, in lead roles. There is a special appearance by Kunal Kemmu and Kiara Advani in the film.

Also Read: Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan’s electric chemistry, Aditya Roy Kapur’s SURPRISE TWIST – 5 unforgettable moments

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection