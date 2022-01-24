South Korean pop-group WINNER member Lee Seung Hoon has been contracted Covid-19. On Monday, his agency YG Entertainment said that the member tested positive of the coronavirus.

Prior to filming for a solo project, Lee, also known as Hoony, used a self-test kit which came back positive. He then took a RT-PCR test which confirmed he had contracted the coronavirus. The three other members of Winner — Kang Seung Yoon, Mino and Jinu — also took PCR tests which came back negative.

“Lee Seung-hoon is fully vaccinated and showed no particular symptoms before he tested positive,” said YG Entertainment in a statement, according to KoreaJoong Daily. “He is currently in good health. We will support him for a swift recovery.”

iKon members Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Heong and Kim Dong Hyuk, another group under YG Entertainment, also tested positive for Covid-19.

