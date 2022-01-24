comscore

Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed owing to COVID-19 surge

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major, which was scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, has been postponed owing to the aggravation of the COVID-19 situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country. The makers have announced the news officially.

Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed owing to COVID-19 surge

“Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe,” reads the official statement.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. The film’s musical promotions kick-started recently with the first single 'Hrudayama' was unveiled recently. However, it stands postponed now.

Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film Major traces the journey of Major Sandeep from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

ALSO READ: Major’s first song unfolds the romantic chemistry between Saiee Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh

More Pages: Major Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

