South Korean group THE BOYZ’ member Eric has tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s agency IST Entertainment released an official statement on the group’s official fancafé to announce the diagnosis.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the statement read, “Hello. This is IST Entertainment. We are informing you that the agency’s artist THE BOYZ’s Eric has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“On January 20, after THE BOYZ member Eric completed the third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, he received contact that an acquaintance of the friend he had dinner with had tested positive for COVID-19, so he preemptively took a PCR test on the morning of January 21 and tested negative,” the statement read.

It continued, “After testing negative on January 21, Eric did not have any particular symptoms, so he quarantined until January 21, and then he joined [THE BOYZ’s] scheduled activities after confirming he tested negative with a self-testing kit on January 22. Afterwards, since a group reality show filming was scheduled for January 24, Eric preemptively took a PCR test again on January 23, and he received a positive test result on the morning of January 24.”

The agency also mentioned that the other THE BOYZ’s members along with the staff got tested post Eric’s news and are currently awaiting for the test results. “After hearing news of Eric’s positive COVID-19 test this morning, THE BOYZ and the staff all got tested for COVID-19. Currently, we are waiting for the results of the tests. Furthermore, we promptly delivered this news to the organizers of last weekend’s scheduled activity,” the agency shared.

The statement further read, “We will post another official announcement immediately once the test results are out. THE BOYZ will adjust their official schedule, and we will inform you of changes to the schedule afterwards through the official home page.”

The agency concluded the statement by saying, “We apologize for causing concern, and the company is currently taking the other necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will do our best for the health and safety of our artists by following the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority. Thank you.”

THE BOYZ last album was called Maverick.

