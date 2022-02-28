South Korean female group Apink members Jung Eun Ji and Oh Ha Young have reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are currently under self-quarantine, following the quarantine guidelines of health authorities.

According to Soompi, the group’s label IST Entertainment informed about the members’ diagnosis on February 28 in an official statement. “Hello. This is IST Entertainment. We are informing you regarding schedule adjustments after Apink members Jung Eun Ji and Oh Hayoung tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement began.

“From the early morning of February 27 (Sunday), Jung Eun Ji and Oh Hayoung felt unwell, so they carried out tests using self-testing kits. After checking they tested positive, they immediately carried out additional PCR tests and ultimately received positive test results today (February 28),” the statement read.

“Afterwards, the two have safely taken the necessary measures in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities, and although they do not have any special symptoms, they are resting while in self-quarantine,” it further read. “Apink wrapped up their promotions for their special album last week, and all the members checked they tested negative with self-testing kits every morning during their promotion period.”

The agency then mentioned that after Eun Ji and Oh Ha Young tested positive, other members Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bo Mi and Kim Nam Joo immediately self-tested for Covid-19, but all tested negative and are presently feeling well. “They currently have no symptoms, but they will do their best to continuously take care of their health and safety by preemptively going into self-quarantine and taking PCR tests while considering the incubation period,” the agency stated.

“Apink’s scheduled activities will be adjusted, and we will give an additional statement afterwards regarding the state of the reorganized schedule,” the agency further stated before adding, “We apologize for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best to support the health and speedy recovery of our artists.”

YG Entertainment concluded the statement saying, “Furthermore, we will earnestly cooperate while following foremost the guidelines set by government health authorities. Thank you.”

Apink is a South Korean group which debuted on April 19, 2011 with the extended play Seven Springs of Apink. The band currently consists of six members: Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bo Mi, Jeong Eun Ji, Son Na Eun, Kim Nam Joo and Oh Ha Young and they recently made their long-awaited return with their special album ‘HORN’ and its accompanying title track ‘Dilemma’, marking their first group comeback in nearly two years.

