South Korean pop group NU’EST’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment has announced the expiration of group member’s contracts. On February 28, the agency announced on group’s Weverese notice page that the members’ contracts will expire on March 14.

The announcement stated that JR, Aron, and Ren will be leaving the company, while Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts. The statement read, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown boundless and unwavering support for NU’EST over the past ten years. The exclusive artist contract with NU’EST will conclude as of March 14. Our company and the members of NU’EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members, what would be the best path for everyone, and how they can present their best selves.”

“JR, Aron, and Ren have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts. We respect and support the decisions of every member as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions. NU’EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of PLEDIS Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances, and the way in which they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren who have always put their best foot forward over the past ten years. NU’EST will cap off their official activities as NU’EST of PLEDIS Entertainment with their album that will be released in March. PLEDIS Entertainment wishes the best for the members’ new leap forward and growth and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them. We would like to express once again our gratitude to L.O.Λ.E who have always stayed by NU’EST’s side. We ask you to give your unchanging love and support to the members as they embark upon the next chapter of their careers. Thank you,” they concluded.

On the work front, on April 19, 2021, the group released their second studio album, Romanticize, with the lead single Inside Out. And as per the statement made by Pledis Entertainment, the album - the group's last under their current agency - will be released in March and that no decision has been made whether the group will disband or continue promotions following the expiry of their exclusive contract.

Also Read: Juvenile Justice Review: Kim Hye Soo starrer dares to show ugly side of crimes inspired by true events

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.