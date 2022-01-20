South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon (2PM) and Ha Seok Jin are confirmed to lead in a new drama Blind (working title) slated to release in second half of 2022, while Apink’s Jung Eun Ji is still in talks for the same.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on January 20, it was reported that the three actors have been cast in the new OCN series Blind (literal title). In response to the reports, OCN confirmed, “Taecyeon and Ha Seok Jin are confirmed to star in Blind. Jung Eun Ji is reviewing [the offer to star in the drama]. Blind will be aired via OCN in the second half of the year.”

The story follows the lives of ordinary people who have become victims of unfairness and ordinary perpetrators who have turned a blind eye to uncomfortable truths. The drama will be centered on detectives, judges, law school students and jurors.

Blind will be penned by Andante’s Keun Ki Kyung and directed by producing director (PD) Shin Yong Hwi of sci-fi Korean drama Tunnel and Voice 4.

