comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2022 | 1:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

2PM’s Taecyeon and Ha Seok Jin confirmed to star in new drama Blind; Apink’s Jung Eun Ji in talks

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon (2PM) and Ha Seok Jin are confirmed to lead in a new drama Blind (working title) slated to release in second half of 2022, while Apink’s Jung Eun Ji is still in talks for the same.

2PM’s Taecyeon and Ha Seok Jin confirmed to star in new drama Blind; Apink’s Jung Eun Ji in talks

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on January 20, it was reported that the three actors have been cast in the new OCN series Blind (literal title). In response to the reports, OCN confirmed, “Taecyeon and Ha Seok Jin are confirmed to star in Blind. Jung Eun Ji is reviewing [the offer to star in the drama]. Blind will be aired via OCN in the second half of the year.”

The story follows the lives of ordinary people who have become victims of unfairness and ordinary perpetrators who have turned a blind eye to uncomfortable truths. The drama will be centered on detectives, judges, law school students and jurors.

Blind will be penned by Andante’s Keun Ki Kyung and directed by producing director (PD) Shin Yong Hwi of sci-fi Korean drama Tunnel and Voice 4.

Also Read: Loved Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo? Here are 7 must-watch Korean dramas and movies of the talented star

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff to…

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa…

Britney Spears files Cease-and-Desist letter…

Anthony Mackie to make feature directorial…

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family…

Amazon Prime Video unveils the title of LOTR…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification