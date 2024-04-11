Fans of the superstar are eager to see the face-off between him and Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film from YRF’s ambitious spyverse.

The anticipation for War 2 is palpable as the film will take audiences deeper into the world of YRF Spyverse, which is an ambitious universe created by Aditya Chopra. After three films in the Tiger franchise, along with War 1 and Pathaan, the sixth film in this Spyverse is all set for another gruelling schedule. While the prep work for the same kick-started last year itself, Jr NTR has now arrived in Mumbai to shoot for the high-octane mass entertainer which stars Hrithik Roshan as the male lead and will also feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Agent Kabir in this YRF venture whereas it is being said that Jr NTR will play an antagonistic role in his Hindi debut. Although details of the film are strictly being guarded under wraps, the arrival of the RRR superstar in Mumbai has sparked ample excitement among fans. On April 11, during the occasion of Eid, Jr NTR was seen arriving at the Kalina airport in the city where he was thronged by the paparazzi. Sources close to the film reveal that the actor is seen sporting the look he will be donning in the upcoming action drama. Moreover, these sources have also added to the intrigue element by revealing that Hrithik and NTR will indulge in a bloody showdown, which is being mounted on an epic scale.

Meanwhile, as details of the two heroes continue to do the rounds, it is also yet to be seen if Kiara Advani too will be introduced as an agent in this War franchise. If that holds true, then the actress will join the likes of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who play Pakistani spy agents Zoya and Rubayi in Tiger and Pathaan franchises respectively.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

