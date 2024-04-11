comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.04.2024 | 5:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

en Bollywood News Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Fans of the superstar are eager to see the face-off between him and Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film from YRF’s ambitious spyverse.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipation for War 2 is palpable as the film will take audiences deeper into the world of YRF Spyverse, which is an ambitious universe created by Aditya Chopra. After three films in the Tiger franchise, along with War 1 and Pathaan, the sixth film in this Spyverse is all set for another gruelling schedule. While the prep work for the same kick-started last year itself, Jr NTR has now arrived in Mumbai to shoot for the high-octane mass entertainer which stars Hrithik Roshan as the male lead and will also feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Jr NTR shows off his NEW look as he arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Agent Kabir in this YRF venture whereas it is being said that Jr NTR will play an antagonistic role in his Hindi debut. Although details of the film are strictly being guarded under wraps, the arrival of the RRR superstar in Mumbai has sparked ample excitement among fans. On April 11, during the occasion of Eid, Jr NTR was seen arriving at the Kalina airport in the city where he was thronged by the paparazzi. Sources close to the film reveal that the actor is seen sporting the look he will be donning in the upcoming action drama. Moreover, these sources have also added to the intrigue element by revealing that Hrithik and NTR will indulge in a bloody showdown, which is being mounted on an epic scale.

Meanwhile, as details of the two heroes continue to do the rounds, it is also yet to be seen if Kiara Advani too will be introduced as an agent in this War franchise. If that holds true, then the actress will join the likes of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who play Pakistani spy agents Zoya and Rubayi in Tiger and Pathaan franchises respectively.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger to take a break from cameos in YRF Spy Universe; temporarily benches himself from Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jr NTR partners with Karan Johar and AA…

Exclusive Eid gift for Salman Khan fans:…

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Paritosh Tiwari plays…

Rakul Preet Singh to launch her first…

Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting…

Post Sundance, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification