Following the screening of Amar Singh Chamkila on Thursday evening which saw the presence of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali, the film is all set to arrive on Netflix in just a few hours. The music has been the talk of the town and the early reviews from the screening have been positive. However, the release has seen its fair share of drama. Additional District Judge Shatin Goyal, presiding over the case in Ludhiana, delivered a verdict late on Wednesday, April 10, refusing to halt the impending release of the film on Netflix, scheduled for Friday.

Ludhiana court refuses to stay release of Diljit Dosanjh – Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix

According to a report in Indian Express, the legal battle began when Patiala-based Ishdeep Singh Randhawa filed a petition on April 8, seeking a ‘perpetual injunction’ and urging the court to restrain the film's release. Randhawa's claim hinges on the assertion that Gurmail Kaur, Chamkila's first wife, had purportedly sold exclusive rights for the biopic to his late father, Gurdev Singh, a prominent figure in the Punjabi film industry.

According to Randhawa, Gurmail Kaur allegedly accepted Rs. 5 lakh from his father in exchange for granting the rights, formalized through a written agreement dated October 12, 2012. With his father's demise in November 2022, Randhawa contends that as the legal heir, the rights to produce the film on Chamkila's life now belong to him and his family.

This legal saga isn't entirely new. Randhawa had previously lodged a similar suit in a Ludhiana court, albeit with a different outcome. Last year, the case was ultimately "dismissed as withdrawn.”

As per the same report, counsel for Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, Advocate Siddharth Sharma Tejas, along with Advocate Ravinder Kumar Sharma, said, “Refusing to pass any injunction orders on the film’s release, the court has adjourned the application and has granted due time to the filmmakers to file their written response.”

He added, “We argued that the movie’s release cannot be injuncted as the matter does not amount to any copyright infringement and the agreement on which the plaintiff is relying is barred by law of limitation and provisions of Copyright Act. The order refusing the injunction was pronounced in the open court. The court said ‘No injunction, no urgency’.” The next date of the hearing is May 6.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Amar Singh Chamkila is Netflix’s ode to the vibrant life of the legendary Punjabi musician. The film streams on Netflix from April 12, 2024

