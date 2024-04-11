Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, has been given a formal remuneration and is not part of Tiwari’s Ramayan in any other capacity than an actor. However, reports suggesting that Ranbir has been paid a certain amount (Rs 75 crores) is totally untrue.

SCOOP: KGF star Yash comes on board Ramayan as actor and producer

“Ranbir is being paid what he deserves. The amount quoted is not correct,” said a source very close to the project.

Another superstar, this one from Karnataka, Yash finally agreed to come on board for the sprawling universe being created for the Ramayan on condition that he be given the position of a producer on the project.

Said a source clued in to the development, “Yash desisted the offer to play Raavan for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around Rs. 80 crores) he agreed to come on board as a producer.”

Yash will finish his film Malayalam film Toxic with Geetu Mohandas and then plunge in the role of Raavan.

