BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: KGF star Yash comes on board Ramayan as actor and producer

By Subhash K. Jha -

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, has been given a formal remuneration and is not part of Tiwari’s Ramayan in any other capacity than an actor. However, reports suggesting that Ranbir has been paid a certain amount (Rs 75 crores) is totally untrue.

“Ranbir is being paid what he deserves. The amount quoted is not correct,” said a source very close to the project.

Another superstar, this one from Karnataka, Yash finally agreed to come on board for the sprawling universe being created for the Ramayan on condition that he be given the position of a producer on the project.

Said a source clued in to the development, “Yash desisted the offer to play Raavan for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around Rs. 80 crores) he agreed to come on board as a producer.”

Yash will finish his film Malayalam film Toxic with Geetu Mohandas and then plunge in the role of Raavan.

Also Read: Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

More Pages: Ramayana Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

