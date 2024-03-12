comscore
Last Updated 12.03.2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Salman Khan's Tiger to take a break from cameos in YRF Spy Universe; temporarily benches himself from Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan’s Tiger to take a break from cameos in YRF Spy Universe; temporarily benches himself from Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan is the creator of YRF Spy Universe as it's the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai that pushed the head honcho, Aditya Chopra to make War and Pathaan, and subsequently spin a YRF Spy Universe with Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan joining Salman. While the universe is currently in the expansion phase, Aditya Chopra and team have decided to take time to rebuild Tiger.

"Of the 5 films made in the Spy Universe to date, four have featured Tiger. The Team at YRF feels that there is enough of Tiger and he should mark a return to the universe at the most crucial juncture now. Having random cameos in feature films will dilute the power of Tiger as a standalone character. He has discussed the larger plans for Tiger with Salman Khan and even he is on the same page," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that there won't be a cameo for Salman Khan as Tiger in War 2 and Pathaan 2. "Salman is also tired of doing cameos and is now wanting to do something substantial. Adi doesn't want the cameos within the universe to be gimmicks and hence he will be carefully plotting the criss-crossing of all key characters in the timeline ahead. Watch out for the return of Tiger in the most unexpected manner going forward," the source told us further.

War 2 is currently on floors with Hrithik and Jr. NTR, whereas Pathaan 2 will roll later in the year with SRK back as the stylish spy.

Also Read: “Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are very savvy,” says VFX head at YRF; speaks on planning action sequences of Pathaan and Tiger 3

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

