Last Updated 13.01.2021 | 4:26 PM IST

Joe Jonas returns to acting with big-budget War drama Devotion, to play the role of fighter pilot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jonas Brothers and DNCE pop sensation Joe Jonas is returning to acting. After starring in the Disney series Jonas with his brothers followed by the Camp Rock franchise, the 30-year-old worked on his music before finding the right project to return to acting. He will star in the big-budget war movie Devotion and will essay the role of a play fighter pilot Marty Goode. The shooting will commence next month in Georgia.

Joe Jonas returns to acting with big-budget War drama Devotion, to play the role of fighter pilot

According to Deadline, "The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines."

Christina Jackson will be the female lead. Thomas Sadoski, Jonathan Majors, and Glen Powell will be leading the project. Sadoski to play squadron leader Dick Cevoli and Jackson will be Daisy Brown.

J.D. Dillard is set to direct with a script penned by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart. This will mark Jonas's feature debut.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby girl

