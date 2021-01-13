Not so long ago, Tiger Shroff had released his debut single, 'Unbelievable', which became a massive hit. The song even went on to be included in Billboard charts. From performing action scenes flawlessly to dancing like there are no bones in his body to his acting he has mastered it all and now adds a new ammo.

Tiger is now back with not just his new song, 'Casanova' but will mark debut in the Google-owned video platform - YouTube through his partnership with new-age media company Qyuki Digital Media. Tiger's YouTube channel is all set to showcase his creative calibre. From his energetic & distinct dance style and crystalline vocals, Tiger's diverse talents will continue to be a treat for his fans.

Tiger took to his social media and shared, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it ❤️ #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! #ACasanova @punitdmalhotra @iamavitesh @santha_dop @paresshss @akanksharmaa @trakformaz @shakworld @myqyuki”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger recently shared a preview video of the song produced by him and Qyuki, on all of his social media handles and fans had gone gaga over it. This is Tiger's second song and is quickly making it's presence felt amongst the audience. Undoubtedly, Tiger keeps on challenging himself and expanding his horizon.

The teaser of the song was also launched on his YouTube channel, which presents Tiger at his dancing and singing best. Grooving to his own tunes in an all white-and-black attire, Tiger is a sight to behold. The preview created a lot of anticipation about what else the young superstar has in store for the audience.

On the movie front, Tiger is set to entertain fans with his next three releases that come out this year. He will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

ALSO READ: After a year of watching movies on a phone or laptop, the world definitely wants to get back to the cinemas – Tiger Shroff

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.