Tiger Shroff debuts on YouTube with his second single titled ‘Casanova’

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Not so long ago, Tiger Shroff had released his debut single, 'Unbelievable', which became a massive hit. The song even went on to be included in Billboard charts. From performing action scenes flawlessly to dancing like there are no bones in his body to his acting he has mastered it all and now adds a new ammo.

Tiger is now back with not just his new song, 'Casanova' but will mark debut in the Google-owned video platform - YouTube through his partnership with new-age media company Qyuki Digital Media. Tiger's YouTube channel is all set to showcase his creative calibre. From his energetic & distinct dance style and crystalline vocals, Tiger's diverse talents will continue to be a treat for his fans.

Tiger took to his social media and shared, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it ❤️ #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! #ACasanova @punitdmalhotra @iamavitesh @santha_dop @paresshss @akanksharmaa @trakformaz @shakworld @myqyuki”

Tiger recently shared a preview video of the song produced by him and Qyuki, on all of his social media handles and fans had gone gaga over it. This is Tiger's second song and is quickly making it's presence felt amongst the audience. Undoubtedly, Tiger keeps on challenging himself and expanding his horizon.

The teaser of the song was also launched on his YouTube channel, which presents Tiger at his dancing and singing best. Grooving to his own tunes in an all white-and-black attire, Tiger is a sight to behold. The preview created a lot of anticipation about what else the young superstar has in store for the audience.


On the movie front, Tiger is set to entertain fans with his next three releases that come out this year. He will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

