Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide left the entire nation in shock. His death led to a vicious blame game on social media with sections of people accusing the nepotism in the film industry for the reason behind his death.

In an interview with a media portal, actor Jitendra Kumar said that while it is sad and shocking, he feels that the problem is everywhere. He said that the problem of nepotism existed in all industries but pointed out that the film industry was simply more exposed.

Addressing the matter of suicide, the actor said that the industry should learn to take care of each other. He also encouraged those going through a hard time to speak up and stay connected to family and friends. He also spoke about the importance of mental health and said that it is important to reach out to others.

