Last Updated 22.06.2020 | 1:45 PM IST

Riverdale actors Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart deny sexual assault allegations made against them and their castmates 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart of popular CW series Riverdale have denied sexual assault allegations made against them and their castmates Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa. The statement was released after a Twitter user claimed that Cole sexually assaulted a woman at a party in 2013. Similar allegations were made against the other three cast members.

Cole Sprouse took to Twitter to state that these claims were false and that such stories damage the real stories of the victims. "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue," he said.

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," he added.

Vanessa Morgan retweeted Cole's posts whereas Lili also responded to his tweet. "I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously," Reinhart said. "But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault."

She further said that the cast members are planning to take legal action. "We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them," she said.

ALSO READ: Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual while supporting Black Lives Matter protests

