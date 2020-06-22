Radhika Apte, after delivering stellar performances as an actress has donned the director's hat. The actress released the trailer of her first short film titled The Sleepwalkers that received immense love and appreciation from all across. The audiences and friends from the industry have also appreciated the actress turned director for her donning the director's hat. A delightful moment for us all as her short film won an award at a prestigious film festival.

Palms Spring International Short Fest was recently conducted online where the team announced Radhika's directorial debut a winner for 'The Best Midnight Short’ in the Midnight Short category. Just one film down and Radhika is already receiving awards as a director too which is highly praiseworthy.

The actress shared this extremely exciting news on her social media saying, "Thank you!! @psfilmfest ♥️ we are so thrilled to have won the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Spring Festival !!! #Repost @psfilmfest with @get_repost The winner of the Best Midnight Short Award is…. “The Sleepwalkers”! Congratulations!"

Also Read: Radhika Apte announces the release of her international project A Call To Spy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.