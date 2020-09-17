BJP parliamentarian Ravi Kishan is very upset at the way he and Mrs Jaya Bachchan have been aligned in opposite sides in parliament. “I don’t know how Jayaji could ever think I am not on the same page as her. I don’t think she actually heard my speech in parliament on the use of drugs among the young in our country and in our film industry. If she had heard me she would’ve known we are both on the same side. We’re both very responsible citizens of India and Bollywood,” says BJP Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan unable to fathom why Jayaji has taken such great offence to his remarks.

“I never said the entire film fraternity takes drugs. But there is a certain section which thrives on banned stimuli just before giving a shot or working out in the gym, as they feel some drugs gives them added energy. What it actually does is to kill everything good inside you. Drugs make you hollow and weak. I am sure Jayaji would want to clean out the filth as much as I do,” says Ravi, wondering what could have made Jayaji so upset with him.

“I am very fond of the Bachchan family. I learnt acting from watching Amitji’s films. Jayaji’s films and performances are a part of Indian cinema’s greatest achievements. I touch her feet even in the Parliament House when we bump into each other. She’s like my mother. If I’ve hurt or angered her I want to apologize with folded hands. But I repeat, I don’t think she heard my speech fully. Rehi baat thaali mein chhed karne ki, I wasn’t even served food in a paper plate, forget a thali. Whatever I’ve achieved as an actor I’ve done on my own.”

