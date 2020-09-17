Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 17.09.2020 | 10:49 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila a ‘soft porn star’, Urmila says, “I don’t think she deserves a response from me”

BySubhash K. Jha

In yet another absolutely shocking comment on one of her senior colleagues, Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Urmila Matondkar calling a her a “soft porn star”. Kangana, upset by Urmila objecting to her harsh words against Jaya Bachchan, commented that Urmila is not known for her acting prowess.

Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila a ‘softporn star’, Urmila says, “I don’t think she deserves a response from me”

Urmila, a very dear friend of this writer, responded with a smile saying, “I don’t think she deserves a response from me.”

Ms Ranaut being such an accomplished actress herself seems unaware of the fact that Urmila has given brilliant performances in highly-acclaimed films such as Rangeela, Bhoot, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar asks Kangana Ranaut to reveal the names of drug addicts in Bollywood, Kangana calls her 'soft porn' actress

