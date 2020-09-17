In yet another absolutely shocking comment on one of her senior colleagues, Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Urmila Matondkar calling a her a “soft porn star”. Kangana, upset by Urmila objecting to her harsh words against Jaya Bachchan, commented that Urmila is not known for her acting prowess.

Urmila, a very dear friend of this writer, responded with a smile saying, “I don’t think she deserves a response from me.”

Ms Ranaut being such an accomplished actress herself seems unaware of the fact that Urmila has given brilliant performances in highly-acclaimed films such as Rangeela, Bhoot, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar asks Kangana Ranaut to reveal the names of drug addicts in Bollywood, Kangana calls her 'soft porn' actress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.