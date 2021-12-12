Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Siddharth Nigam are popular faces of music videos. The actors have previously given various superhit music videos.Jannat has appeared in music videos such as 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' , 'Lehja', Siddharth has appeared in music videos like :Dard Tere', and 'Majnu' among others.

The duo is now all set to come together for a video titled 'Wallah Wallah'. Sharing the news, both of them took to their official Instagram handles. In the picture, Sidharth and Jannat can be seen donning stunning looks with Jannat wearing a belly dance costume while Sidharth can be seen donning a kurta with a heavy statement sleeveless jacket.Sharing the united post, Jannat and Siddharth wrote, "Are you guys excited for Wallah Wallah? Song is coming out tomorrow. #wallahwallah. Singer,

Composer & Lyricist : @ishaankhanblive Featuring: @thesiddharthnigam & @jannatzubair29 Presented to you by - #SanjayKukreja, @remodsouza & @blivemusic.in, Created by : @mkblivemusic Director and Choreographer :@rahuldid Producer: @varsha.Kukreja.in @lizelleremodsouza @suurajsinngh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

‘Wallah Wallah' will be out tomorrow and available to watch on B Live Music's official You Tube channel.

