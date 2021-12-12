Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made his debut earlier this month with Tadap. In the film, he is starring opposite Tara Sutaria. The action-packed love story has been getting an immense amount of love from the audience.

Now, to celebrate the success of Tadap the entire cast of the film will host a success party. The present would be Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Sunil Shetty, director Milan Lutharia, Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala hosted a success party for the film. The event was hosted on December 12 at Sajid Nadiadwala’s house.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama RX 100. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who had collaborated with Suniel Shetty on the 1993 romantic action comedy Waqt Hamara Hai.

