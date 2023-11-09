comscore
Last Updated 09.11.2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi postponed; to now release in theatres on April 19, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi postponed; to now release in theatres on April 19, 2024

Now, Mr and Mrs Mahi has been postponed by a month and will now hit the cinemas on April 19, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Roohi co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to reunite in a sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actors have already wrapped the movie and the film was supposed to release next year on March 15. However, last week, the makers announced that Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is taking over that date in theatres. So, now Mr and Mrs Mahi has been postponed by a month and will now hit the cinemas on April 19, 2024.

Karan Johar made the official announcement on Instagram on Thursday and wrote, "It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024."

 

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress had previously said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role.”

Zee Studios and Dharma Productions present, A Dharma Productions film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Jr NTR starrer Devara and Uljah. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has Sri as his next project.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

More Pages: Mr. And Mrs. Mahi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

