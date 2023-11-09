Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s next is an ambitious and patriotic saga Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic on the life of Indian Army’s first Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He was also the Chief of Army Staff during India’s war with Pakistan in 1971. Vicky Kaushal is playing Sam Manekshaw’s character in the movie. He has already started getting praises for his portrayal of the army legend through the film’s trailer and other promotional material.

Makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to release film’s first song ‘Badhte Chalo’ on November 13

Now, as per information received by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Sam Bahadur are all set to release the first song from the movie called ‘Badhte Chalo’. As per the song’s name, it is a patriotic number and a Diwali gift to all the fans of Vicky. We have also come to know that through this song, Meghna Gulzar has provided a war cry of every regiment of the Indian Army and created a song specially for them.

A special event for the film was organized at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi earlier this week where Vicky said, “Jab bhi Indian Army ki uniform pehni hoti hai na toh pehle joh responsibility ka ehsaas hota hai ki aap isko halke main nahi le sakte. Yeh aapko bahut shiddat ke saath, bahut sincerity ke saath aur bahut honesty ke saath nibhana hoga (When you wear the Indian Army’s uniform, you feel a responsibility towards it and cannot take it lightly. You have to do it with utmost sincerity and honesty).”

Sam Bahadur sees Fatima Sana Shaikh essay the character of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Govind Namdev. The movie is all set to release in theatres on December 1.

