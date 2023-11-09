Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films are set to inspire audiences with the compelling tale of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla in Sri, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, the movie is scheduled for a nationwide premiere on 10th May 2024.

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and pictured by Pratham Mehta, Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th May 2024.

