comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.11.2023 | 12:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

en Bollywood News Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films are set to inspire audiences with the compelling tale of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla in Sri, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, the movie is scheduled for a nationwide premiere on 10th May 2024.

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and pictured by Pratham Mehta, Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th May 2024.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao to be designated as national icon by Election Commission

More Pages: SRI Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Sara Ali Khan hints at Shubman Gill…

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan picks up…

Tiger 3 runtime REVEALED: Salman Khan…

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s scene in Salman…

Snehil Dixit Mehra aka BC Aunty joins Anil…

Saumya Tandon becomes the new face of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification