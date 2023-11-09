Pankaj Tripathi’s next film titled Kadak Singh is all set to release directly on ZEE5 later this year. This is the actor’s third collaboration with the OTT platform after Kaagaz and Yours Truly. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh is produced by Wiz Films (Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari & Sabbas Joseph), HT Content Studio (Mahesh Ramanathan), and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

Pankaj Tripathi to battle retrograde amnesia in his next ZEE5 release Kadak Singh

Kadak Singh also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev. The film is a thriller with mystery and suspense. It follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

Speaking more about the film, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said in a statement, “Kadak Singh is a special film and talks about the responsibility of one government official towards the common people. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father daughter story. In fact, I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has really pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller. The highlight of this film is that it has relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives and help the story move forward. It is also about a dysfunctional family coming on their own and becoming functional after a series of events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. I hope that the film enriches people as it is a commentary on the society, and I am looking forward to another successful collaboration with ZEE5.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Haddi to Jaanbaaz: Hindustan Ke and Taj, this has been a good year for us at ZEE5 on the original movies and series front. We have stayed true to our commitment of customer first and brought forth India’s cultural essence through extraordinary and unique stories. Now we bring another exciting direct-to-digital release, Kadak Singh featuring the National Award-winning director-actor duo Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Pankaj Tripathi. This is our second collaboration with Aniruddha (Tony da) after our last film, Lost and our third collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi. We are looking forward to Kadak Singh’s release on ZEE5 later this year.”

Viraf Sarkari, director Wiz Films and producer of Kadak Singh, added, “It’s been 12 years since I first thought of this story and started developing this film. I am so happy to finally realise this dream. We have done our best to put the best team of actors, director and crew to be a part of this film. On behalf of Wiz Films and my partners Andre Timmins & Sabbas Joseph, I’d like to thank our director Annirudha Roy Chowdhury, our producers KVN and Suprith, HT Content Studio’s Mahesh Ramanathan, and our co producers Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee, our writer Ritesh Shah and music director Shantanu Moitra for their love and support. Hope the audiences enjoy watching this film as much as we all did while making it.”

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals that he cooked and ate khichdi for 60-days during Main Atal Hoon shoot; says, “I need ‘Saatvik’ food to keep my system right”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.