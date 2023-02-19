Ahlawat has said that he felt angry about this and thought that it was wrong that it didn't fare well at the box office.

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has worked on projects like Raazi, Paatal Lok, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others, was most recently seen in An Action Hero starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the film didn't work at the box office back in December 2022 but found a new life on Netflix. Ahlawat has said that he felt angry about this and thought that it was wrong that it didn't fare well at the box office.

When asked if the film didn't get its due credit, Jaideep Ahlawat told Indian Express, “Yes, I definitely feel that. I feel a little bad for Anirudh (Iyer) also, he is a first-time director and he is an amazing filmmaker and an amazing human being. So I felt a little bad for him, the film also and for me, I felt yeh galat hai.”

He said, “And then when the film came on OTT, everybody watched and loved it. I felt a little angry also. People (after watching it on OTT) wrote how they wished they had watched the film in theatres. Everybody who watched it in theatres or on OTT loved the film. I haven’t come across anyone who said yeh kya bakwaas film hai (what nonsense this is). It feels weird, I was like yeh samajh nahi aaya aise kyun hua (I don’t know what went wrong). It was a Bollywood masala film with so many things in it. There were so many factors in it, so many little social issues were addressed in the film. We told the story in a good way, but it showed yeh sab aapke aas paas ho raha hai (this is all happening in your immediate surrounding).”

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat has Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. He also has the Hindi audio series Marvel's Wastelanders.

