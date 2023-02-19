Mumbai traffic police booked a challan in Kartik Aaryan’s name for parking his car in the ‘no parking’ zone.

Following almost a month of promotions, Shehzada released in theatres on Friday. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it is a Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. On the day of the film’s release, Kartik visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for his film. However, the actor got in trouble with the traffic laws.

Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan gets challan for leaving car in ‘no parking’ zone during Siddhivinayak visit, Mumbai Police tease him saying ‘Don’t do the ‘Bhool’’

As per a report in ANI, Mumbai traffic police booked a challan in Kartik Aaryan’s name for parking his car in the ‘no parking’ zone. The Mumbai Traffic Police shared the photo of his car on their Twitter page with a caption that read, “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules.”

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film opened at Rs. 6 crores on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and a yet untitled movie with Kabir Khan.

