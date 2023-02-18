Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It will be an out-n-out action entertainer and is expected to be mounted on a huge scale. The film will have Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. It was reported on Friday that the makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was hospitalised in Mumbai after he was attacked by a leopard.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist hospitalised after a leopard attack at Filmcity in Mumbai

Makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma was reportedly on his bike and had gone to drop his friend when his bike collided with a leopard. Talking about the incident, he told Aaj Tak, “I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor." The cost of his hospital bills has been taken care of by the production house.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

