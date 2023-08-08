Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are also part of the Welcome 3 cast and the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

As per the latest buzz, the upcoming film Welcome 3 has locked its female leads in Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to go on floors early next year.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani to lead Welcome 3: Report

For the unversed, Welcome 3 is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, which started with Welcome in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015. The forthcoming film will star Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt along with Akshay Kumar.

According to a report by PinkVilla, the makers are currently in talks with another actor to play the antagonist in the film. They plan to announce the film with a photoshoot shortly.

A source close to the development told the portal, "Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani have signed on to play the female leads of this comic caper. Every Welcome film has a conflict around the female protagonist and this one too will stay true to the world of this franchise. Both Jacqueline and Disha will bring in the right amount of confusion to the story."

The source also revealed that Bobby Deol was initially approached to play the antagonist in the film, but the talks fizzled out. The makers are now looking for another credible actor to play the role.

The report further added that the photoshoot for Welcome 3 took place last week at Empire Studio in Mumbai. The film's team, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Firoz Nadiadwala, and Ahmed Khan, were all present at the photoshoot.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan to direct Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

More Pages: Welcome 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.