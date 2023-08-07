Bollywood Hungama recently reported that reputed film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala has got Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi to join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in the comic caper, Welcome 3. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors with a marathon schedule in the first half of 2024. And now, we have another esteemed scoop for our readers.

Ahmed Khan to direct Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

According to our highly placed sources, Firoz Nadiadwala has got Ahmed Khan on board to direct this comedy of errors. "Firoz Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan share a bond that goes way back in the 2000s. In-fact, Ahmed has also directed a film for Firoz Nadiadwala titled Fool n Final. While the film didn't do well at the box office, it has managed to get recognition on television. Firoz feels that Ahmed has the right aesthetics to direct Welcome 3 and has signed him for the comic caper," revealed a source close to the producer to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Akshay, Arshad, and Sanjay are very excited about Welcome 3. "Ahmed has delivered multiple hits in the action space and Welcome 3 will also have some action alongside the humour. The entire team of Welcome 3 is confident that Ahmed will bring a new flavour to Welcome and will receive love from the audience all over again. The prep work is going on in full swing at the moment," the source told us further.

Apart from Welcome 3, Ahmed Khan will also be directing Awara Pagal Deewana 2, which will go on floors later next year. "Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Farhad Samji, whereas Ahmed Khan has been bestowed with the responsibility of Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2," the source told us further.

With 3 back-to-back comic franchises, Akshay Kumar is surely gearing up to win over his audience, all over again.

