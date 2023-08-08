Back in May of this year, fans were thrilled to learn that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Jawan director Atlee, and producer Murad Khetani were joining forces for an action-packed entertainer, helmed by the Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Adding to the excitement, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also came on board, making the ensemble cast of #VD18 nothing short of stellar. The film is reportedly scheduled for the release on May 31, 2024, and has been generating immense buzz in the industry and among movie enthusiasts. Recent reports suggest that Varun Dhawan is all set to kick off the shoot for a crucial element of the film from tomorrow.

Varun Dhawan to begin shoot for Atlee’s #VD18 tomorrow: Report

A source close to the development told PinkVilla, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar.”

Written by the screenwriter Kalees, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee. #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31, 2024. Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions are all set to deliver quality entertainment and enrich the cinematic experience for movie enthusiasts worldwide.

