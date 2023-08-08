EXCLUSIVE: “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 will go on floors in last quarter of the year,” reveals Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Jio Studios’ latest Hindi web series Kaalkoot started streaming on the platform last week and the show is receiving rave reviews. Apart from Vijay Verma, who plays the character of a cop, Shweta Tripathi Sharma is also getting applauded for her challenging portrayal of an acid attack survivor.

The actress is happy with the response to Kaalkoot and the fact that she also has the third season of Mirzapur in the pipeline. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shweta said, “I feel very happy because Mirzapur 3 is in my past. Past in the sense that the shoot is over and it’s into post-production right now. In my present is Kaalkoot, which people are liking and the response for it makes me feel so good. You have worked hard and there are conversations you want to start (related to the menace of acid attacks) and they are happening.”

When asked about the release of Mirzapur season 3, Shweta said, “There is a screening for Made In Heaven. So, I will ask Prime Video people, ‘Bhai, kab la rahe ho?’”

Apart from Mirzapur season 3, Shweta also has the keenly awaited second season of the Netflix show, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh in pivotal roles. Sharing the status of that show, Shweta added, “In a few months from now, the shoot for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen season 2 will start. We will start shooting for it in the last quarter of the year. I just got the narration for it.”

The first season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein had released on Netflix in January 2022.

