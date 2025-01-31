comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.01.2025 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jackky Bhagnani shares updates on F.A.L.T.U 2: “I am looking for a good and exciting story”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jackky Bhagnani shares updates on F.A.L.T.U 2: “I am looking for a good and exciting story”

en Bollywood News Jackky Bhagnani shares updates on F.A.L.T.U 2: “I am looking for a good and exciting story”
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently shared updates on the much-awaited sequel to F.A.L.T.U. During a Q&A session, he revealed he’s on the lookout for a “good and exciting story” for the sequel to the 2011 film. While busy with his upcoming production Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Bhagnani emphasized that the success of the sequel hinges on an original and engaging storyline.

Jackky Bhagnani shares updates on F.A.L.T.U 2: “I am looking for a good and exciting story”

He said, “I am looking for a good and exciting story for F.A.L.T.U-2. Once we find something unique and appealing, we will definitely make the sequel.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under Puja Entertainment, F.A.L.T.U. featured Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, with Akbar Khan and Darshan Jariwala in supporting roles. The film was released on April 1, 2011.

Meanwhile, Bhagnani made headlines after attending the opening ceremony of the International League T20 in the UAE. Speaking about his love for cricket, the actor mentioned that he has always enjoyed playing the sport, both as a child and even now.

He added, “I’ve always enjoyed playing cricket as a kid, and I still enjoy it to date. Attending the ILT20 Opening Ceremony was a one-of-a-kind experience. We all love cricket, and it was an amazing experience for me to perform at the opening ceremony. It’s lovely to see how cricket brings people together, and seeing everyone’s energy made me ecstatic.”

On the work front, is preparing for his upcoming production Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is scheduled for release on February 21.

Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani join KLO Sports as co-owners of the Hyderabad Superstars for the World Pickleball League

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext unveils 100…

Priyadarshan set to direct Hera Pheri 3;…

Sikandar actors Salman Khan and Rashmika…

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid Rs. 30 cr…

Dot. set to take the stage for Ed Sheeran in…

Kangana Ranaut supports Maha Kumbh’s viral…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification