Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently shared updates on the much-awaited sequel to F.A.L.T.U. During a Q&A session, he revealed he’s on the lookout for a “good and exciting story” for the sequel to the 2011 film. While busy with his upcoming production Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Bhagnani emphasized that the success of the sequel hinges on an original and engaging storyline.

Jackky Bhagnani shares updates on F.A.L.T.U 2: “I am looking for a good and exciting story”

He said, “I am looking for a good and exciting story for F.A.L.T.U-2. Once we find something unique and appealing, we will definitely make the sequel.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under Puja Entertainment, F.A.L.T.U. featured Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, with Akbar Khan and Darshan Jariwala in supporting roles. The film was released on April 1, 2011.

Meanwhile, Bhagnani made headlines after attending the opening ceremony of the International League T20 in the UAE. Speaking about his love for cricket, the actor mentioned that he has always enjoyed playing the sport, both as a child and even now.

He added, “I’ve always enjoyed playing cricket as a kid, and I still enjoy it to date. Attending the ILT20 Opening Ceremony was a one-of-a-kind experience. We all love cricket, and it was an amazing experience for me to perform at the opening ceremony. It’s lovely to see how cricket brings people together, and seeing everyone’s energy made me ecstatic.”

On the work front, is preparing for his upcoming production Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is scheduled for release on February 21.

