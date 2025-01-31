After being announced last year in the slate of upcoming shows on Netflix, the streaming platform has finally unveiled the official teaser of the series Dabba Cartel. Produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel is a riveting drama, set to premiere on February 28 on Netflix. Created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, the series features an acclaimed ensemble cast, bringing together powerhouses like Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Saie Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Set in the Mumbai suburbs of Thane, Dabba Cartel is a heady concoction of thrill, drama, and a lot of suspense, exploring the rise of unexpected mafias and tangled investigations. The fate of these middle-class families hangs in the balance — will they escape the world of crime or plunge deeper into its dangerous grip? The show is expected to be a unique tale of a reluctant cartel where the lives of five middle-class women and their families are thrown into chaos when their low-key dabba service spirals into an unexpected venture — a high-stakes drug delivery operation. The women-led cartel is now thrust into peril, while the men — employees of a pharmaceutical company, called Viva Life, at the centre of this syndicate are being investigated for ties to an illegal pharmaceutical drug.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, producers of Excel Media and Entertainment LLP, share: "Dabba Cartel marks an exciting new chapter for us as we collaborate with Netflix. This series is a dramatic tale of five everyday middle-class women reluctantly starting a drug cartel that ends up colliding with a massive pharma scandal that is under investigation. At Excel, we always try to tell stories that push creative boundaries, and Dabba Cartel is a perfect reflection of that vision. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Netflix and can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience this compelling and dynamic narrative."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President - Content, Netflix India shares, “Dabba Cartel is our first major series in partnership with the powerhouse duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. This is a story that follows five women from diverse backgrounds who transform a simple idea into a game-changing enterprise. At its core, Dabba Cartel explores the contrast of ambition and greed set in a middle-class housing society. With a power-packed ensemble cast led by the incomparable Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, and Nimisha Sajayan, Dabba Cartel is a fresh and gripping blend of drama and suspense - where a single unexpected decision sets off far-reaching consequences for the women and their families.”

Dabba Cartel promises to be a story of an ordinary dabba (lunchbox) that unravels into a world of felonies and misdeeds, where what you see is never what you get. Mark your calendars for February 28 as the episodes of Dabba Cartel drops on Netflix.

