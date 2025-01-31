Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, recently met with a serious road accident, leaving her with multiple fractures and bruises. The incident occurred when she was hit by a bike, forcing her into what she called a "forced rest mode." She shared hospital pictures on social media, showing her injuries and a bandaged face. Despite the harrowing experience, Shweta assured her followers that she remains resilient and will recover with a renewed spirit.

Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister Shweta Rohira hospitalized after severe road accident: “Fractured bones, bruises, and…”

Shweta Rohira Narrates the Incident with Humor and Strength

Sharing her ordeal, Shweta opened her note with, “Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #KalHoNaaHo and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, ‘Hold my chai,’ and sends a bike your way.” She explained that despite no fault of her own, she went from walking to an unexpected flight—unfortunately, not in the Bollywood slow-motion style.

Injuries and Recovery: Shweta’s Optimistic Outlook

She revealed that she suffered “fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed” but maintained a lighthearted approach, calling it an unexpected lesson in patience. She reflected on life’s unpredictable challenges, writing, “Sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction.”

Shweta Rohira’s Personal Life and Bollywood Connections

Apart from being known as Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira has ties to Bollywood through her former marriage to actor Pulkit Samrat. The two tied the knot in 2014 but separated a year later. Pulkit later married actress Kriti Kharbanda in an intimate ceremony last year.

