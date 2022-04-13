comscore

Last Updated 13.04.2022 | 5:28 PM IST

ITZY’s Ryujin extends support to wildfire victims by making a generous donation of over Rs. 31 lakh

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean pop star Ryujin of K-pop group ITZY has made a thoughtful donation to aid relief efforts for Gangwon forest fires.

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Ryujin donated 50 million won (over Rs. 31 lakh) to an NGO called The Promise on April 12 and commented, “I sincerely hope that this becomes a bit of hope and strength for victims of the affected areas as they recover their precious daily lives.” The organization The Promise also thanked the artist and remarked, “We thank [Ryujin] for warmly giving her share and we will do our best to help victims, who lost their homes in a moment’s fire, return to their daily lives as soon as possible.”

Per the report, Ryujin’s donation will go towards horticultural therapy sessions to help victims adjust to their temporary homes, gardening businesses for the creation of green environments, and will also be used towards various community support programs that will enhance community resilience.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: K-pop group ITZY on first studio album Crazy in Love, eclectic track ‘Loco’ and bucket list goals

