Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship for a while, are getting hitched on April 14. The actors were keeping mum on their impending nuptials but on April 13, both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji unveiled a teaser of the song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra confirming that the two actors are getting married this week. The festivities began on April 13 with the Ganesha puja followed by mehendi ceremony. Now, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor confirms marriage is happening on April 14; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says Alia is like a ‘doll’

Upon leaving the mehendi ceremony on Wednesday evening, the actress stopped for the paparazzi for photo ops with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. After much prodding, the actress said, "Main kya bolu uske baare mein? She is the best. God bless them, really!"

"She is very cute. She is like a doll," Riddhima added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Both Neetu and Riddhima confirmed the wedding takes place tomorrow, April 14 at their ancestral home, Vaastu. The baaraat will start from Krishna Raj bungalow and go to Ranbir's ancestral home.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities began on April 13 and ended on April 17. The actors will also be seen on the big screen together with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

