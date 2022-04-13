South Korean actors Jeon Yeo Been and Park Jung Min have reportedly been approached to join Hyun Bin in in the upcoming film Harbin (literal title) which is scheduled to start filming in the first half of the year.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, both Jeon Yeo Been’s agency Management mmm and Park Jung Min’s agency SEM Company revealed on April 12 that the two actors are “positively reviewing the script of film Harbin.” The upcoming feature is a spy action film set during the early 1900s in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province Heilongjiang and tells the story of Korean independence activists who put their lives on the line in order to take back their homeland.

Last year, Hyun Bin was confirmed to headline the film which will be directed by Woo Min Ho, whose previous work included Inside Men, The Drug King, and The Man Standing Next. Jeon Yeo Been previously starried in tvN’s hit drama Vincenzo opposite Song Joong Ki. She is currently filming a movie called Spiderweb (literal title) alongside Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, and Krystal, and has also been confirmed to star in the Korean remake of Some Day or One Day, with Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon.

Meanwhile, Park Jung Min most recently appeared in the Netflix original series Hellbound. He will next star in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Money Game (literal title) opposite Ryu Jun Yeol and IU and is also set to make a special appearance in tvN’s new drama Sh**ting Stars.

