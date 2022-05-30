The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is here to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 2, 3, and 4. Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry will be setting the stage on fire with their performances. While the main event on June 4 will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul, the IIFA Rocks event which will be held on June 3 will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

IIFA 2022: From Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, here is the list of celebs who will be performing at IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards on June 3 and 4

The IIFA Rocks 2022 will be no less a grand spectacle than the main awards night on June 4. There will be power-packed performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur on June 3 in Abu Dhabi.

This will be followed up by the IIFA Awards 2022 hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi, will be shining on stage with their performance on the award night. Ananya Panday will be making her live stage performance debut at IIFA 2022.

Also attending the awards will be stars like Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

