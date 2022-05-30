Based on Varun Agarwal's bestselling book ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company’, Bas Karo Aunty is directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha and stars Ishwak Singh & Mahima Makwana. Nitesh Tiwari, who has made films like Dangal, Chhichhore, Chillar Party, will be joining hands with wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari along with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce this young-adult comedy drama.

Nitesh Tiwari And Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari join hands for the film Bas Karo Aunty!

Bas Karo Aunty! is about a real-life experience of millennials and today’s youth and their dilemma, the thrills, risks, and romance of embarking on a new life path and chasing one's dreams; it tells a hilarious and inspiring story through witty millennial banter and capturing the zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India. The powerhouse makers have reunited after Dangal for this fun venture. The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra. Speaking about it, a source close to the film added, “this film will be filled with fun, emotional and inspiring coming of age moment.”

Talking about the film, producers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "We found Varun Agarwal's journey quite captivating, and I'm thrilled about mounting this film on the story of a budding entrepreneur. Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and Bas Karo, Aunty! Is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise!”

“With Star Studios, we aim to collaborate with the best creative minds and present unique stories that will resonate with wider audiences. Bas Karo Aunty! is a joyous story with a young fresh appeal, and we are happy to associate once again with leading content forces - Nitesh Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to present this fun entertainer!” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films added, "Bas Karo Aunty! is a film that has the potential to resonate across the young generation that has embraced the hustle culture worldwide. While most people of this generation are navigating their careers and figuring out their skill set, they're pitted against powerful odds. The meddlesome Anu Aunty is a personification of those obstacles. This is a story of joy and triumph, and I'm happy to have aligned forces with Bikram, Nitesh, Ronnie and Abhishek to tell this story.”

"I'm happy to reunite with Star Studios, Siddharth and Nitesh for Bas Karo Aunty! This premise on a funny and inspiring story is sure to hit it off with people who have an entrepreneurial streak," said Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP.

Debutant director Abhishek Sinha spoke about the film adding, "Nothing beats the thrill of bringing a relatable story to the audience for a filmmaker. I'm excited to be directing a film written by my mentor and one of the closest friends Nitesh Tiwari in collaboration with Nikhil Mehrotra along with stalwart producers like Star Studios, RSVP, Sid Roy Kapur films, and Earthsky productions helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. As a team they gauged the merit of this hilarious, heart-warming and inspiring story. This film is our cinematic salute to everyone brave enough to go after their dreams."

Produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films and Earthsky Pictures, Bas Karo Aunty! has already gone on floors. The film will be set in Mumbai and will be shot extensively across the city.

