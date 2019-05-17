Huma Qureshi lashes out a media report for maligning her reputation and fueling up link up rumours with Sohail Khan

Huma Qureshi, who is currently gearing up for her third Cannes appearance and is in the midst of prepping for walking the prestigious red carpet at the French Riviera. In between her work commitments, she attended a special screening of Student Of The Year 2 which was hosted for Bollywood celebs. Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan too were a part of the same. Followed by the event, a media report claimed that Huma was ignored by Sohail’s wife Seema and vice versa because of an alleged past affair between Sohail and Huma. Obviously, this didn’t go down well with Huma who expressed her hurt and anger on social media as she lambasted the media report!

About a few years ago, Huma Qureshi was the face of the cricket team that Sohail Khan owned at the Celebrity Cricket League. Owing to the constant buzz regarding their alleged affair, Huma had then too taken to social media to deny the reports! Eventually, after her contract ended, she was replaced by Kriti Sanon which further fueled up speculations that the replacement happened due to the alleged affair. Now yet again, according to the said media report, it was being said that a video captured during the screening featured that there was extreme tension that was being sensed between Seema Khan and Huma Qureshi and referred to affair rumours that were doing the rounds in 2015.

However, Huma Qureshi refused to take the report lying down and slammed the media report on Twitter. She also accused them of maligning her reputation with such reports. She tagged Sohail Khan and Seema Khan saying, “You need to apologise to all of us !! You have no ethics, no morality and just because actors choose to ignore idiots like you .. you think we are scared of u. Not at all.”

You need to apologise to all of us !! You have no ethics , no morality and just because actors choose to ignore idiots like you .. you think we are scared of u . Not at all. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 13, 2019

Just because I refused to do an interview with your lousy portal you will write crap like this .. Shame on you ! How dare you malign my reputation like that .. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 13, 2019

Here’s a glimpse of the way Huma Qureshi had taken to Twitter to clarify the then ongoing affair rumours between her and Sohail Khan.