Shreya Ghoshal blasts Singapore Airlines for not letting her carry musical instruments; Airlines RESPONDS!

Shreya Ghoshal is currently making news as she had to face disappointment whilst travelling recently. The popular singer took to social media where she expressed her anger and disappointment over Singapore Airlines when they refused to let her take musical instruments. When she addressed the concerns on social media, she also received a reply from Singapore Airlines!

Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to discuss the issues she faced with Singapore Airlines and she said, “I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.” On the other hand, addressing her issues, the airlines responded saying, “Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.”

On the other hand, the singer got a lot of support from her fans who kept encouraging her for staying strong in such situations. Shreya later took to Instagram to share a photo from her flight journey!