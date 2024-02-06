A scene featuring a kiss between Hrithik and Deepika, both clad in Indian Air Force (IAF) uniforms, has sparked outrage and legal action.

Fighter, the action-packed film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has garnered critical acclaim. However, a scene featuring the lead actors in Indian Air Force (IAF) uniforms has sparked controversy. Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, an IAF officer, has sent a legal notice to the filmmakers alleging defamation and misrepresentation of the force.

The bone of contention lies in a romantic scene showcasing Roshan and Padukone, both clad in IAF uniforms, sharing a kiss on a runway. Wing Commander Das finds this portrayal "inappropriate" and "unbecoming of an IAF officer," as reported by India TV.

Her notice highlights concerns beyond the act of kissing itself. She emphasizes that "kissing in uniform on a runway" contradicts the "high standards of discipline and decorum" expected from officers on duty. Furthermore, the notice alleges that the scene not only encourages but also "normalizes" immoral behaviour among officers and sets a questionable precedent for ethical standards.

The notice, titled "Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers," demands the removal of the scene and appropriate compensation for the alleged damage to the IAF's reputation.

An excerpt from he notice read, "It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation."

It added, "Moreover, it normalizes inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders."

As of today, February 6, 2024, the filmmakers behind Fighter have not issued an official response to the legal notice. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25, 2024.

