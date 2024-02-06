In one of the most surprising developments, Bhansali Productions announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big screen directorial, Love & War, reuniting him with Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years. On the sets of Black, where Ranbir was an AD & his debut film Saawariya, the actor reportedly faced issues with Bhansali’s style of work due to which he did not work with him later. Now, in a surprising turn of events, he will headline Love & War, starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Now, in an interesting update, the details around his role have been revealed.

Ranbir Kapoor to play twisted character with shades of grey in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War: Report

Inspired by 1964 film Sangam starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar, the film continues to remain a cult classic. Love & War, on the other hand, will be an action love story and is expected to roll by end of 2024 with a marathon schedule. Ranbir will play the grey shades and it is assumed that Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are paired opposite each other in this love triangle.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Love & War is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. SLB has always been a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his performance in Animal blew his mind away. While Love & War is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky's part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years, was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment.”

The report stated that after Animal, Bhansali found this character in Ranbir Kapoor. “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source revealed.

The film is currently in pre-production stage with release set for Christmas 2025. This marks the second movie for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya, second for Alia Bhatt and Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi and second for both Ranbir and Alia with Vicky after Sanju and Raazi, respectively.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has also signed Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Chhava, Alia Bhatt is working on Jigra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking forward to the release of his web series Heeramandi.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.