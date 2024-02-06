Actress Kangana Ranaut has made headlines yet again, this time for refusing to collaborate with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga despite his expressed desire to work with her. Vanga recently praised Ranaut's performances in movies like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu during an interview with Siddharth Kanan. However, Ranaut politely declined his offer, expressing her reluctance to work with him on any future projects.

Kangana Ranaut REFUSES to collaborate with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: “Don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes…”

In a post on her official X account, Ranaut shared a clip of Vanga's interview where he expressed his admiration for her work. While acknowledging his respect towards her, Ranaut made it clear that she did not wish to be offered any roles by him. In a statement in Hindi, she spoke about the distinction between review and criticism in art, thanking Vanga for his courteous demeanour but firmly declining any professional collaboration.

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर ????… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

Ranaut's refusal to work with Vanga comes amidst ongoing conversations surrounding Animal. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, faced criticism from a section of society for its alleged depiction of male dominance and objectification of women. The film was released on December 1, 2023, and after a successful theatrical run, it made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 26, 2024.

Coming to the professional front, Vanga has a bunch of anticipated projects in his kitty, including the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park, and a cop-drama with Prabhas titled Spirit. Meanwhile, Kangana is awaiting the release of her next film Emergency. The period drama, based on the Indian Emergency under the government of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is scheduled to be released on June 14.

