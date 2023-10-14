comscore
Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens special garba song for this Navratri; brings together Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens special garba song for this Navratri; brings together Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

en Bollywood News Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens special garba song for this Navratri; brings together Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

Inspired by the poetry written by Narendra Modi, the song ‘Garbo’ speaks about the festival that unites people across states, embracing cultures and traditions.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Music label Jjust Music spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani, is setting the spirit for the auspicious festival of Navratri. Taking inspiration from the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s poetry to make a celebratory garba track, Jjust Music has created a majestic song titled ‘Garbo’ for everyone to enjoy.

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens special garba song for this Navratri; brings together Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi

Speaking of the lyrics penned by the Honourable Prime Minister, it speaks about the festival of Navratri that unites people across states, embracing cultures and traditions. 'Garbo' promises to be a melodious tribute to the joy and spirit of Navratri. The song is sung by the singer Dhvani Bhanushali with the music composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Speaking about the song and the spirit of Navratri, Jackky Bhagnani said, "Being a part of this remarkable musical project with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride and joy for me and Jjust Music. 'Garbo' is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it's a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that 'Garbo' will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.."

India is ready to dance to the 'Garbo' tunes this Navratri season, thanks to this tribute by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff to release English pop track under Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Warner Music India

