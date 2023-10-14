comscore
SCOOP: Sunny Deol signs Rs. 50 crore deal for Border 2; Filming begins in 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sunny Deol signs Rs. 50 crore deal for Border 2; Filming begins in 2024

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Sunny Deol has become a hot property post the release of Gadar 2. The film earned Rs. 525 crores at the India box office and became the number 1 Hindi film of all time, putting emphasis on Sunny's ability to bring the audience to the cinema halls even today. It was recently revealed that Sunny Deol is now gearing up for the Border sequel produced by JP Dutta with Bhushan Kumar.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol has earned a mega deal for Border 2. According to sources close to the development, Sunny Deol has charged Rs. 50 crores to come on board this War film. "The upfront fees of Rs. 50 crores aside, Sunny has also struck a back-end deal wherein he will get some share from the profits earned by producers. Sunny deserves this as his presence can take Border to new heights and the producers were more than happy to ink this deal with Sunny," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Sunny Deol will start shooting for Border 2 in the second half of 2024. The film's studio has promised the biggest War Film in Indian Cinema to Sunny Deol and the actor is charged to commence work on the feature film. Sunny will be accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk, and Ahan Shetty.

The director of Border 2 has been kept under wraps for now.

Also Read: Sunny Deol to join Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

