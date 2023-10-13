Khushi Kapoor will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web movie The Archies, along with a bunch of other newcomers. The film is adapted from the globally famous Archie Comics. During a recent event in Delhi, she said that she and her co-stars have things in common with the characters they play in the movie. She plays the character Betty.

Khushi Kapoor on The Archies, “There’s a lot about my character Betty in myself”

Khushi said, as reported by NDTV, “I think we were cast because (there) was so much of us that we have in our characters and there's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she's very sweet and empathetic, but I think she's also sensitive sometimes and she is really caring but I think sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of her...so I think I identified with certain parts of her a lot like the more I played.”

The young debutant revealed that a lot of people on the sets gave her the same advice, which turned out to be useful for her. “I think as cliche as it sounds, the best advice I got was to just have fun and I think everyone on set at some point has told me this because I tend to get in my own head a lot... I get nervous sometimes, but I think just being told to relax and have fun.”

Not surprisingly, Zoya, being the caption of the ship, also helped her our with advises. “Zoya, especially, like so many times, she had come up to me and said, ‘You know you were meant to be Betty, just have fun and be’ and I think that makes me feel easier. Honestly, I think it was just having that support that made it easier for me. I don't know if they gave me any particular tips specifically, but I think just having them to talk me through things and be there for me helped a lot.”

The Archies also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot. The movie will stream on Netflix from December 7.

