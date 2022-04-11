Warner Music India and Jjust Music have announced a strategic partnership that will see them create pathbreaking Indian music and also the next generation of music stars. The deal will see Warner Music India make its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from being plugged into Warner Music’s global network. Their first joint release will be an English language pop track by Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff to release English pop track under Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Warner Music India

With a reputation for entertaining audiences and producing highly successful mass entertainer films, Jackky Bhagnani brought to the fore his company’s expertise and prowess in the music space. Launching Jjust Music in 2019, with a creative vision to produce music in tandem with artists that resonate with the masses, across genres, including singles, non-film, and film music.

Actor-Producer & Founder of Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani, said, “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create pathbreaking music content and provide independent Indian artists a platform while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. I am thrilled to bring to life my vision for Indian music through this unique collaboration with Warner Music India. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support, and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only boost confidence and enhance the quality of the music created by artists on our roster.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, shares, “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, concludes: “Jackky has a brought energy, enthusiasm, and entrepreneurial flair to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. It’s an exciting moment for us and we hope also for those many Indian artists who want a place on the global stage.”

