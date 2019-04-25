Here’s how Akshay Kumar reacted to PM Narendra Modi’s comments on Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar was thrilled to have engaged in a completely non-political conversation with PM Narendra Modi. Yesterday, the actor spoke to the PM for almost an hour and the conversation went live on ANI’s Twitter channel. They spoke about the PM’s lifestyle, family, and more. However, the Prime Minister took a slight dig at Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna for being anti-Modi. For those of you who follow Twinkle Khanna on Twitter would know how strongly opinionated her political views are. She has hardly ever spoken pro-Modi and has also gotten back at trolls for the same. There were a lot of people who asked her why her political views were different than her husbands and she gave a sassy reply saying that they were two individuals and are entitled to having different a different political opinion.

During the light hearted conversation he had with Akshay, he said, “Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon (laughs).” While he left the country with stifled laughter, he clearly stumped Akshay with his wit. Akshay was asked to react on his comments and he said he had no idea where to look. He couldn’t do anything but only laugh embarrassingly. He said he was stumped by his wit and he said it’s better to keep quiet because on one hand, it is his wife and on the other it’s the Prime Minister of the country.

Poor Akshay! We couldn’t help but feel bad for him for being stuck between two powerful portfolios of his life.

