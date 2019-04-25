Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.04.2019 | 11:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Election Commission stands by its decision to BAN PM Narendra Modi biopic until May 19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Election Commission watched the PM Narendra Modi biopic on the recommendation of the Supreme Court and as submitted a fresh review on Monday. Upon watching the full film, the commission has reiterated its stand of NOT releasing the film before the last leg of the elections get over on May 19.

The EC has commentated that the film revers the Prime Minister and it gives a leverage to only one political party which will lead to the votes tipping in their favour. The EC stated that it hampers the code of conduct during the elections and hence the movie should be released at the end of the general elections.

The Supreme Court is reviewing the recommendation and will reach upon a decision at the end of this week. The producer of the film, Ssandip Singh, had challenged EC’s decision moved the court which is why the matter went to review again.

PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role of Narendra Modi along with Manoj Joshi, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Darshan Kumaar, Prashant Narayanan and Zarina Wahab. It is directed by Omung Kumar, who has earlier directed Mary Kom, Sarbjit and Bhoomi.

Also Read: Release of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi postponed; to hit screens next week

More Pages: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection , PM Narendra Modi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Is Bahubali director Rajamouli spending…

Did Akshay Kumar kick off the shoot of…

Alok Nath won’t be dropped from the Ajay…

Koffee With Karan 6 controversy: Cricketers…

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts to…

Will the collaboration between S Shankar and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification